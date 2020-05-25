Traffic stop leads to drug and weapons charges

Shortly before midnight on May 24, a member of St. Peter's RCMP was conducting RADAR enforcement when he noticed a vehicle travelling at 128 km/hr in a 100 km/hr zone. He stopped the vehicle, and based on the evidence he observed, conducted a search of the vehicle.

During the search, the RCMP officer located a machete, cocaine, cash, a concealed handgun, and related material, all of which was seized. The driver was arrested without incident and transported to Port Hawkesbury Detachment where he was held in custody overnight.

Bruce Mills, 48, of Dartmouth has been charged with the following offences:

Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking

Possession of a Loaded Prohibited Firearm

Unlawful Possession of a Firearm

Possession of a Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose

Unsafe Storage Firearm

Possession firearm/ammunition in motor vehicle

Laundering proceeds of crime

Mills appeared in Port Hawkesbury Provincial Court today and was held in custody. He is scheduled to return to court on May 26.

File # 2020665672