Saskatchewan Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) Unit: Charges laid

After a brief investigation into the possession of child pornography, the Saskatchewan Internet Child Exploitation Unit (ICE) executed a search warrant at a residence in Regina on Nov. 15, 2019. Child pornography was located at the residence and a computer, digital storage devices and mobile phone were seized for further forensic examination.

Daniel Claude Longpre, age 61, of Regina, was arrested when he returned to the scene and has been charged with the following:

Possession of Child Pornography, Sec. 163.1 (3) of the Criminal Code; and

Accessing Child Pornography, Sec. 163.1 (4.1) of the Criminal Code.

He was held in custody overnight and released on November 16, 2019, before a Justice of the Peace with numerous conditions. He will be appearing in Regina Provincial Court on Jan. 7, 2020, at 9:30 a.m..

The Saskatchewan ICE Unit is comprised of investigators from the RCMP, Regina Police Service, Saskatoon Police Service, and Prince Albert Police Service. Their mandate is to investigate crimes involving the abuse and/or exploitation of children on the Internet.