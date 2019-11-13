RCMP seeking second vehicle in connection with double homicide investigation

The New Brunswick RCMP's Major Crime Unit is asking for the public's help to locate a second vehicle in connection with the investigation into the homicides of two Dieppe residents in September.

The vehicle is a black Infiniti SUV, and would have been in the area of Amirault Street in Dieppe during the overnight hours of September 6 to 7, 2019.

The bodies of 78-year-old Bernard Saulnier and 74-year-old Rose-Marie Saulnier were found in their home on Amirault Street on September 7. Police do not believe the deaths were random occurrences.

On November 12, police asked for the public's help to locate a black, four-door sedan that may have been in the area.

"As a result, the RCMP received information that has assisted the investigation into the double homicide of Bernard and Rose-Marie Saulnier," says Cpl. Jullie Rogers-Marsh of the New Brunswick RCMP. "We want to thank the public for their assistance, and are now looking for help in identifying and locating this second vehicle."

Anyone with information about the black Infiniti SUV or its driver, or who may have seen the vehicle in the vicinity during that time, is asked to contact the RCMP's Major Crime Unit at 506-851-7281. Should you wish to remain anonymous, please contact Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), or www.crimenb.ca.