RCMP investigate church fire

November 6, 2019
Carman, Manitoba

On November 4, 2019, at approximately 6:00 am, Pembina Valley RCMP responded to a fire at a church on 1st Street NW, in Carman, Manitoba.

The fire was extinguished by the Carman-Dufferin Fire Department, and the damage was contained to a single room within the church (nursery room).

The circumstances surrounding the cause of the fire are suspicious and the RCMP along with the Office of the Fire Commissioner continue to investigate

Anyone with information is asked to contact Pembina Valley RCMP at 204-822-4476 or call CrimeStoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477, or secure tip online at www.manitobacrimestoppers.com.

Cpl. Julie Courchaine, Media Relations Officer
RCMP Media Relations
204-983-8497

Media.Relations.RCMP.Manitoba@rcmp-grc.gc.ca
www.rcmp-grc.gc.ca/mb
Twitter @rcmpmb | @GRCManitoba
http://www.facebook.com/rcmpmb | https://www.facebook.com/GRCManitoba

File number: 20191687776

