Portage la Prairie RCMP make multiple arrests in liquor store theft

At approximately 5:50 pm, on November 7th, 2019, Portage la Prairie RCMP responded to a report of a theft from the Liquor Mart on Saskatchewan Avenue.



The report indicated that a group of people had entered the Liquor Mart wearing Halloween masks, filled backpacks with bottles of alcohol and fled in a white pick-up truck. A licence plate number of the vehicle was obtained by witnesses and provided to police.



Within minutes, RCMP officers were in the area and began patrols in search of the vehicle and notified other police agencies. An officer with the Manitoba First Nation Police Service located and stopped the suspect vehicle with six occupants just north of Portage la Prairie on Highway 240 as additional RCMP vehicles arrived on scene to assist.



Officers observed a large amount of alcohol inside the cab as well as in the box of the pick up. Halloween masks were also located in the vehicle. Over 40 bottles of alcohol were seized and the vehicle was towed.



Six people have been arrested, four adults and two youths, and all are facing charges of Disguise with intent to commit an offence and Theft under $5000.



"These arrests will make a difference and were possible because the public immediately alerted police and provided officers with detailed information about the suspects and the vehicle" said Sgt. Paul Manaigre of the Manitoba RCMP. "We recognize that the increase of liquor store thefts is concerning to the public and we want to assure Manitobans that our officers will continue to rapidly respond and to lay charges against those responsible."

