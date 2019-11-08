Man charged following fatal collision

A 27-year-old North Sydney man has been charged with a number of alcohol related driving offences following a fatal collision at 7 p.m. on September 20 on Hwy. 125.

The man was driving a vehicle which left the road and overturned in the ditch. An adult female who was in the front passenger seat was ejected and suffered serious injuries. She died on September 25. Four young children were also in the vehicle at the time of the collision. One sustained moderate injuries while the three other children sustained minor injuries.

The driver, Adam Fraser, has been charged with:

Operating a Conveyance While Impaired by Alcohol

Operating a Conveyance With a Blood Alcohol Concentration Over 80 mg%

Impaired Operation of a Conveyance Causing Bodily Harm

Impaired Operation of a Conveyance Causing Death

Dangerous Operation of a Motor Vehicle

Dangerous Operation of a Motor Vehicle Causing Bodily Harm

Dangerous Operation of a Motor Vehicle Causing Death

Operating a Conveyance While Prohibited

He was arrested on November 5 and remanded. His next court appearance is November 14 in Sydney Provincial Court.

Our thoughts are with the victim's family at this difficult time.

File # 20191441083