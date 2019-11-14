Man charged for driving dump truck impaired

Lunenburg District RCMP have charged a man for taking a dump truck and driving it impaired thanks to concerned motorists who called to report it.

At 5:48 p.m on November 12, RCMP received a report from a motorist when a dump truck almost collided with their vehicle on Highway 10 in Cookville. A short time later, police received a second call about a dump truck matching the same description stopped in the middle of Highway 103 and blocking traffic. The drivers side door was open and a man was seen walking away from the truck.

Lunenburg District RCMP members quickly located the driver who displayed signs of impairment by alcohol. He was arrested for impaired operation of a motor vehicle without incident and transported to the Cookville Detachment to obtain breath samples. It was determined that the driver and the truck owner are known to each other and that the truck was taken without the owner's consent.

Cory Allen Bryden, 36, of Lunenburg County has been charged with the following offences:

Impaired Operation of a Conveyance

Operate Conveyance with Blood Alcohol in excess of 80 mgs%

Taking Motor Vehicle without Consent of the Owner

Bryden was held in custody and appeared in Bridgewater Provincial Court today. He was remanded in custody and is scheduled to appear in court on November 15 at 9:30 a.m.

File # 20191728440