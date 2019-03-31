49-year-old man killed in snowmobile crash

March 31, 2019
Northesk, New Brunswick

News release

The Northeast District RCMP is investigating after a man was killed in a snowmobile crash near Northesk, N.B., outside of Bathurst.

On March 30, 2019, shortly after 7 p.m., Bathurst RCMP received a report of a snowmobile collision on a groomed trail approximately one kilometre from Roger's Lake lodge.

A 49-year-old man from Lutes Mountain was snowmobiling when he failed to make a turn and collided with a tree. He died at the scene.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing. Police say the man was wearing a helmet, but alcohol and speed may have been contributing factors.

