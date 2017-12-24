RCMP investigating fire that destroyed apartment building

The West District RCMP is investigating a fire that destroyed an apartment building in Perth-Andover.

On December 24, 2017, shortly after 3:30 a.m., police and the Perth Andover Fire Department responded to a fire at an apartment building on Main Street. The eight residents of the apartment building were all able to get out. One man sustained non-life threatening injuries and was taken to hospital. The building was completely destroyed by the fire. The residents of the building have been assisted by the Canadian Red Cross and have all found places to stay.

The Perth-Andover RCMP, along with the Fire Marshall's Office, are investigating to determine the cause of the fire.